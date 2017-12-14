OVI Checkpoint planned for upcoming weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County said Thursday it will operate a sobriety checkpoint Friday, December 15 in Dayton.

The location of the checkpoint will not be revealed until Friday.

Dayton Police Department officers, along with officers from the Combined Agency OVI Task Force, will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment. The checkpoint and enhanced patrols during the weekend are an effort of law enforcement agencies to deter and to apprehend impaired drivers.

Law Enforcement officials say the majority of the deadliest crashes occur on weekends.

Operational support will be provided by law enforcement officers from the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County.

