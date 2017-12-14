Pai: Internet can ‘thrive’ absent net neutrality

By and Published:
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai listens during a FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK (AP/WDTN) — FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican who says his plan to repeal net neutrality will eliminate unnecessary regulation, called the internet the “greatest free-market innovation in history.” He added that it “certainly wasn’t heavy-handed government regulation” that’s been responsible for the internet’s “phenomenal” development. “Quite the contrary,” he says.

“What is the FCC doing today?” he asked. “Quite simply, we are restoring the light-touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence.”

Broadband providers, Pai says, will have stronger incentives to build networks, especially in underserved areas. Ending 2015 net neutrality rules, he says, will lead to a “free, more open internet.”

President Trump will speak Thursday afternoon on deregulation efforts. WDTN.com will have that speech live right here when it happens around 2:30 pm.

“The sky is not falling, consumers will remain protected and the internet will continue to thrive,” Pai says.

The meeting was abruptly halted shortly before 1 p.m. during chairman Ajit Pai’s remarks and before the vote on net neutrality could take place. Pai said “on the advice of security, we need to take a brief break.”

Then the meetings’ live feed cut out. Representatives for the FCC could not immediately be reached for comment via email and phone.

Security officials evacuated the hearing room and searched it, then allowed everyone back in.

The meeting resumed shortly afterward.

