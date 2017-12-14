Police say domestic dispute leads to stabbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were hurt after a stabbing in Dayton.

Police responded to call of a person stabbed just before midnight at an apartment in the 4100 block of Free Pike, near N. Gettysburg Avenue.

Officers say a domestic dispute escalated, leaving two people hurt.

A man and woman were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital due to the extent of their injuries. Police did not release the severity of the injuries.

Police say both people are likely to face charges due to the incident.

