Police searching for man wanted for assault, domestic violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Poice in Dayton are looking for a man wanted for felonious assault and domestic violence and they need your help.

Police say 49-year-old Eddie Treadwell has active arrest warrants from the Dayton Police Department and say he seriously hurt someone in a domestic violence situation.

Treadwell’s last known address was in the 1800 block of W. Riverview Avenue but have information he has been sleeping in abandoned houses in west Dayton.

According to police, Treadwell has a history of violence and needs to be apprehended.

If you recognize this man or know where he can be located you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

