Police searching for man wanted for assault, domestic violence

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Poice in Dayton are looking for a man wanted for felonious assault and domestic violence and they need your help.

Police say 49-year-old Eddie Treadwell has active arrest warrants from the Dayton Police Department and say he seriously hurt someone in a domestic violence situation.

Treadwell’s last known address was in the 1800 block of W. Riverview Avenue but have information he has been sleeping in abandoned houses in west Dayton.

According to police, Treadwell has a history of violence and needs to be apprehended.

If you recognize this man or know where he can be located you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s