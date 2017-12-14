Santa visits newborns in ICU at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Christmas came early Thursday night for families with newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital.

More than 30 families have newborns recovering in NICU. One family 2 NEWS spoke with has been in the NICU for nearly a month and will mostly likely spend Christmas in the hospital as they wait for their newborn son to gain enough strength to come home.

They say Thursday’s special visit from Santa Clause couldn’t have come at a better time.

With candy canes in hand, St. Nick offered a much needed dose of holiday cheer to families, like, Jean Aspiras, her husband Paul and their 3 kids, including, their newborn son Jacob.

Santa visiting families in NICU at Miami Valley Hospital. Full story tonight at 10 on @DaytonsCW and at 11 on @WDTN pic.twitter.com/xUX6Ijtdwn — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) December 14, 2017

“To bring Santa here,” Paul Aspiras said. “It just really uplifts our spirits a lot.”

It’s been a tough few weeks for the Aspiras Family after Jacob was born 29 weeks early. Since November 20th, he’s been recovering the Neonatal Intensive Car Unit at Miami Valley Hospital.

“It makes us feel like we are part of the holidays,” Jean Aspiras said. “Because it’s been rough. I haven’t done Christmas shopping at all.”

The Aspiras say Santa’s visit was exactly what they needed as they prepare to spend Christmas in the hospital.

“It’s been nice just seeing Santa and actually realizing that it is the holidays,” Jean said. “And that are people that care about the families and the little babies here and taking care of them.”

The Aspiras Family says doctors tell them they’ll mostly have to spend Christmas in the hospital, but say Jacob will mostly likely be healthy enough and strong enough to go home before the new year.