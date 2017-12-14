St Vincent de Paul providing shelter for hundreds of homeless this winter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There’s no escaping it. It’s cold and most layers can only help for so long.

There’s people in the greater Dayton community who don’t have a roof over their head and this weather only means less space for local shelters.

“We definitely see the highest demand for people needing to come in and take shelter during the cold weather months,” said Adam Wik of St Vincent de Paul.

Wik says the shelters are not full and they will always make room.

However, their numbers send a clear message.

“We have over 400 people in the shelters right now. About 70 of which are children,” said Wik.

Wik says they see more people volunteer and donate around the holidays, but they want that trend to carry over.

“The need is there year round. In a lot of ways, we kind of bank a lot of what we get in December and try to use it to carry on,” said Wik.

St Vincent de Paul needs warm clothes and food. However that isn’t the only way you can help.

“Honestly giving financially, we have so many partners that we can stretch each value per dollar more than you can,” said Wik.

Wik says some people have the means to feed hundreds in the Dayton community and they probably don’t know they can.

“$144 is enough to feed everyone at both Dayton shelters for a full day,” said Wik.

Donations are accepted around the clock at 120 West Apple Street in Dayton.