Trotwood school superintendent announces retirement

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local school superintendent will retire after a nearly 30-year career in education.

The Trotwood-Madison School District Board of Education said Thursday in a release that Superintendent Kevin Bell will retire at the end of 2018.

The School Board said throughout his career Bell, a Trotwood-Madison graduate, has overseen the district as it has re-opened existing schools and increased enrollment.  He started his career at Trotwood-Madison as a building custodian.

Through hard work and perseverance, Bell served as a Teacher, Principal, Director of Curriculum, and Assistant Superintendent before becoming the district’s Superintendent in 2011.

School Board President Adrienne Heard said, “Mr. Bell leaves quite a legacy.  He has devoted his time, wisdom and soul to this district.”

The Board of Education will conduct a search for Bell’s replacement.  Bell will continue his role as the Superintendent of Schools until a replacement is found.

