USPS holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With fewer than a dozen days until Christmas, it’s officially holiday crunch time and we’re entering the busiest shipping and mailing time of year.

Due to more early and online gift shopping, the U.S. Postal Service no longer recognizes a “busiest shipping day,” but rather it counts the busiest week as the one week before Christmas, December 18-24.

“I try to do all of my holiday shopping and stay out of the last two weeks of the hustle and bustle just so I don’t have to deal with it,” said Dayton post office customer Alesha Monk.

Monk, shipping dog treats nationwide for Dayton-based Lindy’s Bakery, explained she hasn’t been able to avoid the hustle and bustle all together.

“With the holiday season, we’ve been shipping out every single day,” Monk said.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, USPS expects to ship out 15 billion pieces of mail, which is a more than 10 percent increase from this time in 2016. It predicts the busiest week, starting Monday, December 18th, will see three billion pieces of first class mail and 200 million packages.

To ensure mail arrives by December 25th, the Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines:

2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Nov. 6 – APO/FPO/DPO USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail & First Class Mail

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 15 – Hawaii to Mainland Priority Mail & First Class

Dec. 16 – APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express

Dec. 16 – First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 – First Class Mail (including greeting cards)

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 20 – Hawaii to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 20 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail & First Class

Dec. 21 – Alaska to Mainland Priority Mail Express

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

You can find more information about holiday postage here.