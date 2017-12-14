Want to find Santa? There’s an app for that

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Everyone knows how exciting the two weeks leading up to Christmas can be – especially for kids.

As we near the peak of the holiday season, here are three holiday-excitement building apps.

Sleeps to Christmas 2 is a Christmas countdown app featuring animated characters and a bunch of fun holiday songs. The main purpose is to help build excitement for the big day, by providing countdown information right down to the second. The app is free for iOS.

Message from Santa lets parents customize phone calls and interactive texts directly to Santa Claus. Kids can record a voicemail message. They can check the weather forecast on the north pole, hear the names of Santa’s reindeer, see how many days are left until Christmas, and more. The app is free for iOS and Android with premium options available.

Google Santa Tracker is an annual favorite. Kids play games up until Christmas Eve with a countdown clock and Santa Tracker to follow Santa’s route when he’s on the way. The app is free for Android with a web-based version also available for non-android users.

We’ve made it even easier to keep an eye on Santa by going to the WDTN Santa Tracker page where you can find links to games, holiday music, and a live tracking map beginning on Christmas Eve.

