Watch: Deputy uses stun-gun on knife-wielding man

(KJRH) A quick-thinking Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy is being praised after using her Taser instead of a handgun to take down a knife-wielding man.

Deputy Catherine Curtin was on her way home Monday night when she responded to a call about a man with two large knives, threatening people outside of an apartment building.

“I exited my patrol car and asked him to stop and drop the knives. At this point, I had him at gunpoint. He turned towards me and started walking towards me saying, ‘Shoot me, kill me,’ over and over. At some point in this exchange with this man I made the decision – I’ll try my Taser,” said Curtin.

Curtin switched out her gun and shocked the man.

The whole thing was filmed by a man in an apartment above.

“He started to, what I felt, reach for one of the knives that was in front of him, and I Tasered him again,” said Curtin.

