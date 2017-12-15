2 men arrested in connection with death of Middletown mother

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Middletown have arrested two men in connection with the death of a mother of nine children.

Arrests warrants were issued for 63-year-old Jim Boyer and 32-year-old Keith Boyer for nine counts of child endangering, theft, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Police say the two men were with the woman when she began to overdose, left the mother to die in front of her nine kids.

Middletown Police have been taking donations for the nine children and say they have been overwhelmed with the response.

