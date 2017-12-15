Children’s remains found in backyard shed

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) – Before Thursday Montana had 14 open cases of unidentified remains on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons database. Now there are three more, after a box with the remains of three children was found in a Missoula shed.

Law enforcement officers had a “person of interest” on Wednesday they wanted to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed in September.

A cleaning crew found the box when a tenant was evicted from the property.

Testing determined the ages of the children to be 2-4 years old, 5-8 years old and 6-10 years old. It was unclear when they died.

