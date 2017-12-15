Cozart agrees to 3-year deal with Angels

Associated Press Published:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — All-Star infielder Zack Cozart has agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels and is likely to shift from shortstop to third base.

Cozart gets $13,666,000 next season and $13,667,000 in each of the final two years of the deal announced Friday.

The 32-year-old was a first-time All-Start this year. He hit .297 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs.

Cozart has a .254 average in seven big league seasons, all with Cincinnati.

Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons is at shortstop for the Angels. Yunel Escobar is not expected to return at third after struggling with injuries this year.

Los Angeles reached an agreement last week with Japanese pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani and acquired second baseman Ian Kinsler from Detroit this week.

