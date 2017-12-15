Harvard acceptance goes viral

(KLAF/NBC News) Video of two Louisiana brothers accepted to their dream schools has gone viral.

On Tuesday 16-year old Ayrton Little tweeted video of the exact moment he learned he’d been accepted to Harvard University.

Wearing a hoodie from his dream school and surrounded by classmates, friends and family, Ayrton and the crowd jumped for joy as he opened the acceptance letter on a laptop.

Ayrton, who skipped a grade, attends T.M. Landry College Preparatory, a school so small that there are only 16 people in his graduating class.

One of those is his older brother Alex. He got his acceptance letter into Stanford last Friday.

Their mother, Maureen Little, is a culinary instructor in the small town of Washington, Louisiana.

Over the years, she said her family has struggled financially. Little said one thing she never had to worry about was her sons’ grades.

“Report cards came in and it was all A’s and one B. They received 4.000 and 3.85. That was the one the good thing. It was the one weight lifted off of my shoulders that they were making good grades,” said Little.

