Man accused of shooting 2 co-workers pleads not guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A man accused of shooting and injuring two co-workers at a McDonald’s restaurant in suburban Cincinnati has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

Twenty-year-old Zachary Allart pleaded not guilty Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court. Bond was set at $4 million.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Allart shot Denise Higgins and Jayla Frost late Wednesday night at a McDonald’s in Anderson Township.

Higgins is the restaurant’s manager. The sheriff’s office says Frost is Allart’s ex-girlfriend. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says Allart put a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself before deputies persuaded him to put the gun down.

Court records don’t list an attorney for the Cincinnati man.

