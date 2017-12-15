Online Dayton prostitution sting leads to arrest of 14 men

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are cracking down on prostitution this holiday season.

This week, they targeted johns looking for a prostitute.

Prosecutors charged the suspects with soliciting, use of criminal tools and some people are facing minor drug charges.

The Dayton Police Street Crimes Unit says this was an internet sting that led to the arrest of 14 men.

A detective poses as a prostitute online and arranges a meetup location with the john. That’s when police make the arrest.

Prosecutors have formally charged 10 of the suspects.

Police seized 13 cars and 13 cell phones.

Detectives say 3-day stings usually lead to the arrest of more than 10 people.

An undercover Dayton detective hopes this sting sends a message.

“They know we are out there. They never know what they are going to walk into when they get to the other side of that door. Actually with the large number of HIV infected prostitutes we have in the city, it’s also for the men’s’ safety too.”

Detectives want people to know this type of activity isn’t worth it. They want people to think about the consequences of your name getting out there and even the possibility of losing your job.

