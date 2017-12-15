Package thief caught on camera

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after someone stole multiple packages from a Dayton neighborhood.

This is one of the homes were packages were stolen in the 1600 block of Rosemont Boulevard near Cleveland Avenue.

One of the victims who lives here is a postal service worker who can’t believe someone would do this right before the holiday.

Video surveillance shows a man coming up on the porch and snatching two packages before taking off.

Dayton police cruisers are driving the streets after two reports of package thefts overnight.

Residents are worried about becoming targets and wanted to remain anonymous. “There are things that go on in this neighborhood I just don’t see them,” one told 2 NEWS.

The victims of this theft were alerted on their phones thanks to security footage. The victim 2 NEWS spoke to on the phone says $100 worth of items were stolen right off the front porch.

A house on Cleveland Avenue a few blocks away also had a package stolen. The victim reporting to police inside was $6 of batteries.

Residents say this isn’t the first time the neighborhood has been targeted by thieves.

Police believe both cases are connected because the suspect description matches. He’s described as a man who took off in this red two-door convertible resembling a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Neighbors are calling him a real Grinch a week before Christmas.

If you have any information about these cases you’re asked to call the Dayton Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).