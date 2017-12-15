Packages stolen from Dayton porch, suspect caught on camera

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman told police someone stole packages from her porch Thursday and she caught it on video.

Dayton Police Officers were called to the 1600 block of Rosemont Boulevard just after 9:00 pm Thursday.

When officers arrived they met a woman who told them she received an alert around 5:15 that someone was on her porch. She reviewed video and told police she saw a white man with a beard, wearing a gray jacket, a red hooded shirt and blue jeans take three packages from her porch.

The victim also told officers the man left the porch and got into a red two-door car.

According to a police report on the incident, the officer noted the suspect matches the description in another theft report taken earlier in the day on Cleveland Ave.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police are still investigating.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.