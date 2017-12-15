Three Springfield drive-thru’s broken into Friday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are looking into three different break-ins at Springfield drive-thru convenient stores.

The Tunnel Drive Thru on East Main Street, Beverage Depot on South Burnett Road and Beverage Oasis on Yellow Springs Street were broken into, early Friday morning.

Some of the stores have been hit multiple times in the last few months.

Security cameras at Beverage Depot captured a man ramming his way through the drive-through. Breaking open the garage door.

The hooded suspect gets out of their car and breaks the door to the office.

The suspect is seen stealing cigarette cartons, money and lighters.

“Knowing that I have a mess to clean up when I get here, that’s more annoying than the overall theme of things,” said Mike Brooks, the owner of Beverage Depot.

Brooks got an alert on his phone. It’s the second time in 2-months he’s been broken into.

“I just want to come in and run my business. Do what we are supposed to do in life, make a living,” said Brooks.

Each break-in means more work for Brooks. Even though camera’s cover each corner of the building.

“The door that has to be replaced, the cigarettes that are missing and the cash they took,” said Brooks.

His store one of three different drive-thru’s broken into before 6:00am on different sides of Springfield.

Brooks says police told him this is an ongoing problem and they’re trying to stop it.

“We can’t do this. We can’t do that. Another officer told me they are 17 understaffed right now,” said Brooks.

Brooks says he concerned for his safety and for the people that have broken into his livelihood.

“There’s jobs out there that are easier than breaking into places and taking a chance on getting shot at. Or put in prison over it. It’s not worth your life,” said Brooks.

Brooks estimates that he’s out $8,000 after the break-in.

2 NEWS called Springfield Police and did not hear back.