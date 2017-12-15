Trump: ‘We’re going to rebuild the FBI’

By Published:

(NBC News) President Trump promised to “rebuild the FBI” Friday as he departed to deliver a speech to the bureau’s academy graduates Friday.

As he left the White House on his way to the speech in Quantico, Virginia, Mr. Trump said “it’s a shame what’s happened with the FBI, but we’re going to rebuild the FBI, it’ll be bigger and better than ever.”

The president has been a frequent critic of the FBI since his firing of former director James Comey and the launch of a special counsel investigation into his campaign’s possible ties to Russia during the 2016 election.

President Trump also repeated his denial of any collusion with Russia during the election.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s