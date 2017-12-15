Woman walks away from fiery rollover crash

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is recovering Friday after she walked away from a rollover crash in Champaign County.

The crash happened on US-68 near Deer Run Road Thursday.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says the car went off the road and struck a guardrail. The car then went into a ditch, rolled onto its top and burst into flames.

The woman was able to escape the crash with no serious injuries, according to deputies.

