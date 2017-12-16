Drug companies spend $57M to defeat Ohio ballot issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Campaign finance records show that pharmaceutical companies spent nearly $57 million in their successful effort to defeat a ballot issue on drug pricing in Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that campaign finance records filed Friday show that supporters of the issue seeking to cap the price of drugs bought by the state were outspent more than 3-to-1 at just over $17 million.

The drug plan opposition set a record for campaign spending on a single statewide ballot issue. Financial backers of a successful campaign to bring casino gambling to Ohio spent $47 million in 2009.

The second issue on the ballot known as Marsy’s Law, a crime victims’ bill of rights, was approved with virtually no opposition. Still, its supporters spent nearly $10 million on their campaign.