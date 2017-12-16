Family of missing woman keeps hope for answers alive at vigil

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is still searching for answers more than four years after the disappearance of a Springfield woman.

The family of Amanda Ward Romine held a vigil Saturday night in downtown Springfield. Her case has been declared a homicide by investigators, and her body has never been found.

The family has held two vigils every year since her disappearance in July 2013 – around the anniversary of her disappearance and during the holiday season.

According to family members, Amanda Ward Romine was 30 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Her husband was named a person of interest in the case, but he died in December 2015.

Family members we spoke with said they keep hope alive they will someday get answers.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Springfield Police Department.

