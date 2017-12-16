Flyers take down Georgia State in OT

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball (5-5) defeated Georgia State in overtime (7-4), 88-83 on Saturday at UD Arena. Although the game went into overtime, the Flyers held the lead for 36:37 minutes, to the Panther’s 4:39 minutes of lead time.

The Flyers were led by Josh Cunningham, who scored a career-high 29 points and added 18 rebounds. Fellow starters Darrell Davis, John Crosby, Jordan Davis, and Trey Landers also joined him with double figure scoring totals.

Cunningham came into the game with a Dayton-record 22 consecutive field goals made. He missed his first attempt of the game, and then made eight in a row to finish eight-of-nine for the game.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 40 Georgia State 36

• Dayton opened the game on an 11-8 run.

• Dayton did not commit a foul until 13 minutes into play.

• Of GSU’s first 17 points, 15 came from three-pointers.

• Josh Cunningham had 10 points and seven rebounds during the first 10 minutes.

• Dayton went on a 9-0 run to lead by double digits before GSU answered with a 7-0 run of their own.

• GSU took their only lead of the game at the three-minute mark, but the Flyers responded to win the half, 40-36.

• Cunningham led the Flyers with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

2nd Half: Dayton 75, Georgia State 75

• John Crosby added to the Dayton offense with a back-to-back three-pointer and lay-up five minutes into the half.

• D’Marcus Simonds, the Panthers’ leading scorer, got into foul trouble early in the half, and sat out 10 minutes. He eventually fouled out.

• Xeyrius Williams hit a basket to end a GSU 7-0 run, his first game back after being out for four with a back injury.

• GSU’s senior guard, Isaiah Williams sunk a three point shot to tie the game up (65-65) with under five minutes to go.

• Simonds hit a lay-up with 2.6 seconds to go in regulation, sending the game into overtime (75-75).

OT: Dayton 88, Georgia State 83

• Jordan Davis hit the decisive shot at the 1:09 mark to put Dayton up four and the Flyers never looked back.

• The Panthers were forced to try and foul their way back into the game, but the Flyers hit 8-of-10 down the stretch to seal the victory.

• Cunningham led all scorers with 29 points, his career-high. He also set a new career-high for free throws, making 13.

• Crosby had seven assists—his season-high.

• GSU’s Malik Benlevi and Simonds fouled out during OT.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• UD led for 36:37 minutes of the game, while GSU only led for 4:39.

• The Flyers shot 26-38 free throws (68%) while the Panthers tallied 18-27 (67%).

• Cunningham led UD with 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 13 made free throws.

• Darrell Davis contributed 22 points and hit five threes.

• Trey Landers, Jordan Davis, and John Crosby also had double-digit scoring games. Landers also had a career-high eight rebounds while Davis also had a career-high in rebounds. Crosby tied career highs with seven assists and two steals, while not committing a turnover.

• Darrell Davis played 44 of a possible 45 minutes in the game, while Cunningham played 43.

• Dayton benefited from a 15-9 second-chance point advantage and a 14-4 fast break advantage.

• This was the first overtime game for the Flyers in their 2017-2018 season.

KEY STAT

• 8-of-10 – Dayton hit 8-of-10 free throws in overtime to clinch the victory.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will hit the road and play St. Mary’s College on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. Game time is 10 p.m. ET. It will be televised by NBC Sports Bay Area and picked up in the Dayton area by Fox Sports Ohio.

• UD’s next home game is Saturday, Dec. 23, when the Flyers close out the non-conference season with Wagner. Game time is 3 p,m, ET.