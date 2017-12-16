Infant death under investigation in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a 2-month-old is found dead in a Dayton home.

Medics were called to the house on Bowen Street just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of a person down.

They arrived to find the baby unresponsive on a love seat.

According to police reports, the child’s mother told police the infant was asleep on a love seat when she came in from work around midnight.

The grandmother told police when she went to check on him later he wouldn’t wake up.

An autopsy is pending.