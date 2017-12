Increasing sunshine today across the Miami Valley today. Expect it to also be breezy through early afternoon with mild temperatures.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 43

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 32

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers developing. High 43

A storm system will bring in some light showers on Sunday. Light rain will linger into Monday, but mild temperatures will continue for the week ahead.