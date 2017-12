TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank in Butler County.

According to a release the incident happened at the Fifth-Third bank on West State Street in Trenton just before 10:30 a.m Saturday.

The man left the bank on foot then possibly got into a nearby vehicle.

The suspect is a white male with a gray jacket, sunglasses, and an orange Titleist ball hat.

If you have any information call the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.