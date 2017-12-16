Raiders shoot down Rockets

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team went on the road and took care of business at Toledo with a 77-69 win.

Game Breakdown
First Half Highlights (33-34)
*Senior Grant Benzinger tied the game early with two free throws and a three after the Rockets took a 5-0 lead.
*At 16:30, Cole Gentry entered his first Raider game.
*Benzinger’s three at 1:37 tied the game as the Raiders stayed close and chipped away the UT lead.
*Benzinger led the Raiders with 13 points, including three threes.
*Mark Hughes had five points while Justin Mitchell ended the first period with four points and seven rebounds.
*All WSU players that saw time scored, including Gentry’s first points as a Raider on a jumper at 3:33.
*WSU shot 40% from the field, 35.7% from three and 66.7% from the line as Toledo shot 40%, 38.5% and 55.6%.
*WSU outrebounded UT 20-17 while the Rockets’ largest lead was 19-10 in the 13th minute.

Second Half Highlights (77-69)
*WSU took its first lead 39-37 on a Mitchell layup from Hughes at 17:40.
*The lead increased to five points off a three point play from Mitchell for his 11th point at 17:08.
*Everett Winchester made it a 7-0 on a layup.
*Mitchell finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Loudon Love had a strong second half to finish with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
*Benzinger had 18 points on four threes while Hughes ended with 10 points.
*Gentry’s Raider debut saw him collect seven points.
*WSU’s largest lead was 16 points at 63-47.
*WSU shot 42% from the field and 38% from three and forced 18 Rocket turnovers.

Key Numbers
*It was WSU’s second straight win over a MAC team as the Raiders were coming off a home win over Kent State.
*The Raider bench contributed 17 points while UT’s bench had 11 points.
*It was third straight win and seventh win of the last eight games for the Raiders.

Next Up
*The (7-4) Raiders stay on the road to play at Missouri State Tuesday night.

