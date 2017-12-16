Several arrests made during OVI checkpoint in Dayton

WDTN Staff Published:
(Photo/WDTN Staff)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An OVI checkpoint in Dayton nets several arrests Friday night.

According to results released by the Combined Agency of the OVI Task Force of Montgomery County, 227 vechicles passed through the first checkpoint at North Main Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

Out of those, one was arrested for a concealed weapons violation, resisting arrest and drugs.

1 person tested positive for OVI

Four people were cited for driving with a suspended license and 1 cited for drving without a license.

Nearby officers in saturation patrols arrested one driver after a crash.

Officers operating a second checkpoint on Salem Avenue near HIllcrest arrested one driver for OVI. Six people were cited for driving under suspension or without a license.

Saturation patrols near that checkpoint also arrested one driver for OVI.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s