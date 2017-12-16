Several arrests made during OVI checkpoint in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An OVI checkpoint in Dayton nets several arrests Friday night.

According to results released by the Combined Agency of the OVI Task Force of Montgomery County, 227 vechicles passed through the first checkpoint at North Main Street and Hillcrest Avenue.

Out of those, one was arrested for a concealed weapons violation, resisting arrest and drugs.

1 person tested positive for OVI

Four people were cited for driving with a suspended license and 1 cited for drving without a license.

Nearby officers in saturation patrols arrested one driver after a crash.

Officers operating a second checkpoint on Salem Avenue near HIllcrest arrested one driver for OVI. Six people were cited for driving under suspension or without a license.

Saturation patrols near that checkpoint also arrested one driver for OVI.