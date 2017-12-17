End of days comes for Cincinnati man’s ‘Zombie Nativity’

Published:
(Courtesy: Zombie nativity scene FB)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A macabre “Zombie Nativity” scene that’s become an annual tradition of sorts in a suburban Cincinnati neighborhood won’t be displayed next Christmas.

Creator Jasen Dixon, a resident of Sycamore Township northeast of Cincinnati, says he will put the nativity scene in storage or sell it off after this year. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the nativity features hay, a zombie Mary, and a zombie baby Jesus.

It made news worldwide and was met with celebration and scorn when it debuted four years ago. Dixon and Sycamore Township battled in 2015 and 2016 over free speech and zoning issues that resulted in fines and court action.

Someone vandalized the display last year by beheading zombie Mary and throwing the zombie baby Jesus into the yard.

