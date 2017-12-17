Police: 3 dead in SE Indiana plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Three people and a dog died in a Saturday night plane crash, Indiana State Police said.

It happened in a rural area of Oldenburg, Indiana, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Three people and a dog were found dead among the plane’s debris, police said. A second dog was found near the wreckage, believed to be the only survivor of the crash.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police said the flight originated from Kansas City, Missouri, and was en route to Frederick, Maryland.

It was a single-engine Cessna plane.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Wheeles said state police are working closely with the FAA to determine the cause.

The names of the victims have not been released. Police are expected to release more information Sunday afternoon.