Flights cancelled at Dayton International after Atlanta airport blackout

(CNN) – A power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the world’s busiest airport, is leaving thousands of passengers stranded and planes grounded.

Georgia Power has confirmed they have crews in the field working to determine the cause of the problem.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for flights to Atlanta, meaning that planes are being held at their departure airports, according to a tweet on Hartsfield-Jackson’s verified Twitter account.

The airport also posted a statement on Twitter saying, “A power outage has impacted several areas in the airport. #ATL officials are working to remedy the situation. Additional updates to come.”

A check of the Dayton International Airport website shows some flight delays with planes coming from and going to Atlanta.