Reports: Marvin Lewis plans to leave Bengals after season ends

WLWT Published: Updated:

CINCINNATI — ESPN Senior Writer Adam Schefter reports that Marvin Lewis is planning to leave the Cincinnati Bengals after this season to pursue other opportunities. Lewis coached the team for 15 seasons, making him the longest-tenured coach in franchise history.

Schefter reports that Marvin Lewis will be looking into other head-coaching opportunities, but if one does not materialize, sources say he would be interested in working another team’s front office or as a coaching adviser.

The report comes just before the Bengals take the field in Minneapolis, to face off against the Minnesota Vikings.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s