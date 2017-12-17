Reports: Marvin Lewis plans to leave Bengals after season ends

CINCINNATI — ESPN Senior Writer Adam Schefter reports that Marvin Lewis is planning to leave the Cincinnati Bengals after this season to pursue other opportunities. Lewis coached the team for 15 seasons, making him the longest-tenured coach in franchise history.

Schefter reports that Marvin Lewis will be looking into other head-coaching opportunities, but if one does not materialize, sources say he would be interested in working another team’s front office or as a coaching adviser.

The report comes just before the Bengals take the field in Minneapolis, to face off against the Minnesota Vikings.