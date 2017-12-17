Sen. McCain returning home to Arizona after treatment

Associated Press Published:
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017. The Senate voted decisively to approve a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the popular bill to President Donald Trump for his signature after weeks of intense negotiations. The legislation is aimed at punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria, where the Kremlin has backed President Bashar Assad. McCain said the bills passage was long overdue, a jab at Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress. McCain, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, has called Putin a murderer and a thug.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Republican Sen. John McCain is returning home to Arizona after being hospitalized over the side effects from his brain cancer treatment.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he spoke to McCain’s wife, Cindy, and wished the couple well.

The president says: “They’ve headed back, but I understand he’ll come if we ever needed his help, which hopefully we won’t.”

The House and Senate are scheduled to vote this week on Trump’s top legislative accomplishment, a sweeping tax package. Republicans secured the support of Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Bob Corker of Tennessee last week and should have enough votes for the GOP measure.

The 81-year-old McCain has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump said: “He’s going through a very tough time, there’s no question about it.”

