Trump says he isn’t considering firing Mueller

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is saying he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump returned to the White House from Camp David on Sunday and was asked if he was considering dismissing the man investigating whether there was collusion between the president’s Republican presidential campaign and Russian officials.

He answered, “No, I’m not,” and did not elaborate further.

The president did criticize the fact that Mueller had gained access to thousands of emails sent and received by Trump officials before the start of his administration.

He said it was “not looking good” and again stressed that there was “no collusion.” Mueller’s team received the emails from a federal agency and not the transition itself.

A spokesman for Mueller said the emails were obtained appropriately.

