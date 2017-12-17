Worker caught in waste grinder at Canton meat processing plant dies

CANTON, Ohio (WKYC) – A man was killed in an industrial accident at the Fresh Mark in Canton late Saturday afternoon.

According to Canton Police, Samuel Martinez was caught inside a machine at the meat-processing plant and lated died from his injuries.

Brittany Julian, Director of Marketing for Fresh Mark issued the following statement:

“This afternoon just before 5pm, we experienced a work-related fatality at our Canton facility.Our primary concern rests with the wellbeing of this employee’s family, as well as with the safety and wellbeing of all our employees in the Canton and other Fresh Mark facilities.We are working with authorities to determine the facts regarding this incident.”

Fresh Mark supplies bacon, ham, hot dogs and deli meats.