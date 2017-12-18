Amtrak train derails in Washington state, fatalities confirmed

DUPONT, Wash. (WDTN) – An Amtrak train has derailed in Washington on the first day of early service.

A United States official has confirmed at least six people are dead after the train derailment Monday morning.

Hospital officials say at least two people are in critical condition and 11 others are seriously injured after a deadly train derailment outside Seattle.

The derailment happened around 11:00 am eastern time near the city of DuPont, Washington.

Transitdocs.com, a website that maps Amtrak train locations and speeds using data from the railroad’s train tracker app, says Train 501 was going 81.1 miles per hour moments before the derailment Monday when the posted speed was 79 miles per hour.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s office just spoke with reporters and would only say several fatalities happened in the crash. The specific number was not given as rescue efforts continue.

Earlier Monday, the Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that the train was heading southbound and that there were “injuries and casualties,” but no numbers were immediately available.

PRELIMINARY INFO – Derailed Amtrak passenger train was heading south bound. Injuries and casualties reported, numbers to come. Media staging area at Eagles Pride Golf Course. #PCSD PIO Troyer enroute, will not answer his cell while driving priority. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 18, 2017

The Sheriff also said several cars were struck by the derailed train cars. Several motorists have been injured but no fatalities have been reported among the drivers.

WSP diverting traffic at DuPont. WSP aiding withbroad closure & getting assistance to scene. pic.twitter.com/fRw4uGNIVv — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) December 18, 2017

MSNBC News reports that part of the train has fallen from a bridge onto the roadway below.

According to Amtrak train schedules, 501 leaves Seattle and heads to Eugene through Portland and other stops.

Amtrak Cascades debuted a new route from Seattle-Portland that takes trains on an inland corridor parallel to Interstate 5 through Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and DuPont.

We are aware of an incident involving Amtrak train 501. We will update with additional details as they become available. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 18, 2017

Amtrak said Monday service south of Seattle has been temporarily suspended.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

All southbound lanes of I-5 have been closed.Service from Seattle to points north and east is continuing to operate.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available,

WA Amtrak Derails View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news