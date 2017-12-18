Bank Pays Off Nearly $4K in School Lunch Balances

This month Central Bank of Branson President Joe Loth presented a check for $2,894.04 to the Forsyth School and a check for $1,094.65 to the Blue Eye School to cover all of the past due amounts for both districts lunch accounts.

BRANSON, MO (KOLR) – Central Bank of Branson is making the holidays a little brighter for some families by paying off the outstanding lunch balances for both the Forsyth and Blue Eye School Districts.

Last Christmas Central Bank of Branson made a similar donation when it paid off the outstanding lunch balances for both the Branson and Hollister School Districts, which totaled over seven-thousand-dollars.

Last Christmas Central Bank of Branson made a similar donation when it paid off the outstanding lunch balances for both the Branson and Hollister School Districts, which totaled over seven-thousand-dollars.

