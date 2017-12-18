Bank Pays Off Nearly $4K in School Lunch Balances

BRANSON, MO (KOLR) – Central Bank of Branson is making the holidays a little brighter for some families by paying off the outstanding lunch balances for both the Forsyth and Blue Eye School Districts.

This month Central Bank of Branson President Joe Loth presented a check for $2,894.04 to the Forsyth School and a check for $1,094.65 to the Blue Eye School to cover all of the past due amounts for both districts lunch accounts.

Last Christmas Central Bank of Branson made a similar donation when it paid off the outstanding lunch balances for both the Branson and Hollister School Districts, which totaled over seven-thousand-dollars.

