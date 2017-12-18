Barn full of racing fuel explodes in Sugarcreek Township

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A barn in Sugarcreek Township exploded late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire call in the 3100 block of Sears Road, near Penewit road just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a barn at the back of the property.

Firefighters initially tried to get inside the barn to knock down the flames.

Once inside, crews saw a large amount of fuel. Firefighters got out of the barn, which exploded a short time later.

Fire officials say there were several hundred gallons of racing fuel stored inside the barn.

No one was hurt. The barn was destroyed.

Along with the large amount of fuel in the barn, crews faced other challenged, battling a fire located in an outlying area.

“It’s a rural area, so we don’t have any fire hydrants here, so we had to shuttle water,” Sugarcreek Township Fire Chief Jeff Leaming said. “We use a lot of mutual aid from our neighboring departments.”

Fire officials called for the Ohio EPA to come to the scene and check if any fuel leaked into the well water supply for people living in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Wayne Township, Waynesville, Bellbrook, Washington Township, New Burlington in Chester Township and Spring Valley Township assisted Sugarcreek Township fire at the scene.

