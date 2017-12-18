Cincinnati Gardens demolition reveals 1950s time capsule

Fans enter the Cincinnati Gardens in mid-winter for a Cincinnati Mighty Ducks ice hockey game. (Photo: Rick Dikeman)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A redevelopment official says crews that recently started tearing down an old Cincinnati arena were surprised to find a time capsule from the 1950s that included a program for a “Punch for Polio” boxing event.

Melissa Johnson of the Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority said the capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Cincinnati Gardens, a sports and entertainment venue built in 1949.

Johnson says the capsule was improperly sealed, leaving items inside exposed to damaging moisture and therefore fragile. The mementos included a hockey puck, playing cards, a religious pendant, a newspaper clipping and an only partially legible document that appeared to be a city resolution about the venue.

Johnson says she’s not yet sure what will be done with the time capsule’s contents.

