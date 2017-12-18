Ramp from I-75 SB to I-70 WB reopens

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A busy interstate ramp reopened after being closed for nearly two hours due to a crash Monday morning.

The single car crash shut down the ramp from I-75 southbound to I-70 westbound just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car flipped and rolled over.

The man driving the car suffered minor cuts and bruises, according to OSP. That man refused treatment at the scene.

The ramp reopened just before 8 a.m. Monday once the investigation was complete and the car was removed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. OSP is working to learn if any other vehicles were involved in the accident.

