Deployment kit drive easing overseas trips for local troops

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – This holiday season, you can send a piece of home to overseas airmen. Local lending offices are teaming up with the Dayton Red Cross to collect supplies for service members deploying from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

PrimeLending is leading a Deployment Kit Drive through December 31st, 2017. You’ll find donation boxes at the company’s Moraine, Troy and Eaton branches, where you can drop off travel-friendly hygiene products and helpful distractions, like decks of cards, journals or crossword puzzles.

Ashley Cizek of PrimeLending said, “These items are for when they get on the plane, or they’re heading out from their deployment, until they can get to their deployment location.”

After the collection, the Dayton Red Cross will distribute the supplies to men and women deploying from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Cizek’s husband serves in the U.S. Air Force and she said small comforts go a long way in easing the stress of being deployed.

“In the downtime that they have, it’s just something to keep them not focused so much on being away from family,” Cizek said.

PrimeLending said the initiative is a natural fit, because many of its clients have military backgrounds or connections.

“We just want to help and give back to those who serve our country,” Cizek said.

Here are some items you can donate to the Deployment Kit Drive:

Toothbrush, toothpaste, toothbrush holder

Hand lotion

Lip balm

Deodorant

Puzzles, Sudoku, reading materials

Deck of cards

Pens/pencils

Single disposable razors

Tissues

Sanitizing hand wipes

Monetary donations

The following locations are accepting donations through December 31st, 2017:

PrimeLending Dayton: 3055 Kettering Boulevard, #300, Moraine, Ohio 45439

PrimeLending Troy: 1855 Towne Park Dr, #B, Troy, OH 45373

PrimeLending Eaton: 200 Eaton Lewisburg Rd #105, Eaton, OH 45320

You can find more information and contact information here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.