Former Miamisburg teacher to stand trial April 2018

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -A former Miamisburg teacher who is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old male student will stand trial until April 9, 2018.

READ MORE: Teacher charged for having sex with 14-year-old male student

The former Miamisburg teacher, 32-year-old Jessica Langford pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and was arraigned on these charges last month.

Langford appeared in court Monday and the judge said the final pre-trial for the former teacher will be April 2 and a date will be set the week of April 9 for the jury trial.

READ MORE: Prosecutor: Sexual allegations against local teachers is ‘disgusting’

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s