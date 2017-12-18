Former Miamisburg teacher to stand trial April 2018

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -A former Miamisburg teacher who is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old male student will stand trial until April 9, 2018.

The former Miamisburg teacher, 32-year-old Jessica Langford pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and was arraigned on these charges last month.

Langford appeared in court Monday and the judge said the final pre-trial for the former teacher will be April 2 and a date will be set the week of April 9 for the jury trial.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

