Grenfell report: UK high-rise fire regulations inadequate

LONDON (AP) — A British official heading an investigation into London’s Grenfell Tower blaze that killed 71 people says she has been shocked by poor construction practices and inadequate building fire safety regulations that allow some builders to cut corners.

In an interim report, Judith Hackitt said current regulations are too confusing and accountability for compliance is poor. She said Monday: “The mindset of doing things as cheaply as possible and passing on responsibility for problems and shortcomings to others must stop.”

The fire engulfed Grenfell Tower, a high-rise residential building in west London, in June. The flammable exterior cladding installed on the tower’s facade has been blamed for the rapid spread of the blaze. Officials later found that hundreds more buildings could be at risk because they had similar cladding.

A woman covering her face with a mask for protection from the smoke, stands near the high-rise apartment building where a massive fire raged, in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. (Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE via AP) In this image made from video provided by Mischa Saag, onlookers watch a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (Mischa Saag via AP) In this image made from video provided by Mischa Saag, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (Mischa Saag via AP) Smoke and flames rise from building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A person peers out of a window from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke rises from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke rises from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Metropolitan Police in London say they're continuing to evacuate people from a massive apartment fire in west London. The fire has been burning for more than three hours and stretches from the second to the 27th floor of the building.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke rises from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Smoke rises from a high-rise apartment building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 27-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, sending at least 30 people to hospitals, emergency officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) A resident in a nearby building watches smoke rise from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 27-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, sending at least 30 people to hospitals, emergency officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke rises from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the 27-story high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, sending at least 30 people to hospitals, emergency officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke rises from a building on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A massive fire raced through the high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, emergency officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Smoke and flames billow from a massive fire that raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Firefighters rest as they take a break in battling a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Burning debris falls from a massive fire that raged in a high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) People wearing masks for protection from the smoke stand near the high-rise apartment building where a massive fire raged, in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A deadly night-time fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London early Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

