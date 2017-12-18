Grenfell report: UK high-rise fire regulations inadequate

By Published: Updated:
In this image made from video provided by Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE, a building is on fire in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. One side of the building appeared to be in flames. (Celeste Thomas @MAMAPIE via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A British official heading an investigation into London’s Grenfell Tower blaze that killed 71 people says she has been shocked by poor construction practices and inadequate building fire safety regulations that allow some builders to cut corners.

READ MORE: 79 now believed to have died in London high-rise fire

In an interim report, Judith Hackitt said current regulations are too confusing and accountability for compliance is poor. She said Monday: “The mindset of doing things as cheaply as possible and passing on responsibility for problems and shortcomings to others must stop.”

The fire engulfed Grenfell Tower, a high-rise residential building in west London, in June. The flammable exterior cladding installed on the tower’s facade has been blamed for the rapid spread of the blaze. Officials later found that hundreds more buildings could be at risk because they had similar cladding.

PHOTOS: London Fire

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s