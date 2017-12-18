Health Department: Flu ‘widespread’ across Ohio

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Flu cases in Ohio are at an all time high, this year.

The Ohio Health Department has now elevated flu activity to “widespread” – the highest level. Last year, Ohio didn’t reach “widespread” until mid-January.

Recent data shows there were 144 flu-related hospitalizations in one week, compared to 29 during the same week last year.

Emergency medicine physician at Kettering Medical Center, Dr Christopher Huelsman says they’ve been seeing a lot more flu cases than usual.

“It’s been the worst that we’ve had in the past several years,” Huelsman said. “A lot of times i’ll be seeing about four or five cases in an 8 or 9 hour shift whereas I’d be lucky to see 1 or 2 a shift in previous years.”

Dr Huelsman says one reason for that: this year’s flu strand is a lot more infectious.

He said most people can get through the flu just fine, but he said there are some groups that should be careful.

“The flu can be very deadly – especially for the elderly and children or those with immune-compromised conditions such as cancer,” he said.

He said there are things you can do to stay healthy, this flu season: be sure to wash your hands, cover your cough, and avoid others if you’re feeling sick.

Huelsman also still recommends the flu shot and it’s not too late to get one, if you haven’t already.

