Man drives car through Huber Heights garage, house

By Published:
Police say a man drove his car though his home on Davidgate Drive in Huber Heights Monday. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say an elderly man drove through his house Monday morning.

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

The accident happened in the 8900 block of Davidgate Drive in Huber Heights around 9:00 am.

Police dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the man drove through the garage and through the back of the house.

There is no word on injuries but 2 NEWS has been told the man’s wife was “very upset”.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this story and will keep you updated on WDTN.com when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s