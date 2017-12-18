RTA, bus drivers union end negotiations without a deal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Negotiations between the RTA and the bus drivers union ended without a new contract Monday, meaning a strike is still possible. Talks started at 11 a.m. and ended just after 3:30 p.m.

Lillian Young is disabled and says she rides the bus daily to get groceries and pay bills because she can’t drive. She says it’s her main means of transportation. Young is one of many riders, hoping the strike won’t happen.

“I’m hoping they won’t close the buses,” Young said. “For too long to the point where it affects everybody. It’s going to affect everybody. The working people. The non-working people. The disabled.”

2 NEWS spoke with a union rep over the phone Monday night about tmeeting, who say negotiation talks mainly centered around one issue–health insurance costs. That’s because in January, the RTA and the union reached a 3-year contract, but as part of their contract they re-negotiate their health insurance costs each year.

The union reps says they want to keep all health insurance costs the same from this year to next year, but says the RTA wants to raise costs. The rep says the RTA wants to increase bus drivers premiums from 15 percent to 20 percent in 2018.

No date has been set for both sides to meet again. The next union meeting is January 10th.

The union is required to notify the RTA at least 10 days in advance before going on strike.