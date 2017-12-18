Officer hurt when driver hits police cruiser along highway

By Published:
Photo credit: Officer Paden/Columbus Police via Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a central Ohio officer helping a stranded motorist suffered minor injuries when a suspected impaired driver hit his parked cruiser on the right berm of a highway.

Columbus police say the impact from the Saturday night crash on Interstate 670 activated the airbags in the cruiser and pushed it into the disabled vehicle that was being loaded onto a tow truck.

Officer Don Paden was treated at a hospital. Police say the driver of the tow truck also suffered a leg injury in the crash.

Investigators didn’t immediately release further information about the driver blamed for the collision.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s