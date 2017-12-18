Police search Sidney home, seize drugs and paraphernalia

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement officers served a narcotics search warrant Monday at 614 East Ave, Sidney Ohio around 8:00 am.

Police say due to the arrest history of the people in the house the warrant execution was deemed an “elevated risk” and Tactical officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments participated in the search.

Offices found small amounts of suspected heroin type drugs and paraphernalia. Four people were in the home when the warrant was executed.

The items of evidence recovered will be sent to the crime lab for testing. Charges will be considered once lab results return.

The names of those inside the home were not released. No one has been charged but police tell 2 NEWS charges may be filed after lab tests of the items found are completed.

