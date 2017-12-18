Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in shooting death of 18-year-old woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman. Those who knew the victim say they’re shocked her life was taken so soon.

Balloons and candles line the front porch of a Caliph Court home where police say someone shot and killed 18-year-old Dontiaunna Brown around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Her former teacher Shanessa Sweeney says Dontiaunna – known to her friends as Dee Dee – was full of life.

“She was full of electric energy and an unforgettable spirit. She was a shoot-straight-from-the-hip personality. I believe if she could have been a success story if she truly desired to be,” Sweeney said. “I am deeply saddened that her life was snuffed out so quickly and so violently.”

Sweeney said she was Dontiaunna’s theater teacher at Stivers, before she transferred schools.

Dayton Public Schools confirmed Dontiaunna transferred to the Mad River School District.

“The news is calling her a woman but I still see a child,” Sweeney said. “I just see a child that has now just lost everything. Her light was completely snuffed out for nothing. For nothing.”

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.

